Incredible A Cappella Cover of ‘The Simpsons’ Theme

Korean A cappella group MayTree, who previously covered the iconic theme from Star Wars, showcased their incredible vocal talent with an incredible cover of the almost purely instrumental theme song from The Simpsons, even including the after-credits for Gracie Films and 20th Century Fox.

Music arranged by Maytree

Visual directed by Napkins music

The group dedicated the performance to Marc Edward Wilmore, a writer and producer on The Simpsons, who tragically died in February 2021 from complications related to COVID-19.