9 Year Old Bass Prodigy Covers ‘Tom Sawyer’ by Rush

When musical prodigy Ellen Alaverdyan was nine years old, she performed an amazing cover of Geddy Lee‘s iconic bassline on the classic Rush song “Tom Sawyer”. According to Ellen, this song was quite a challenge.

This was a huge challenge and learning process

Ellen is the daughter of rock musician Hovak Alaverdyan of Octavision, and the pair often play together.