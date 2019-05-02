Classic Footage of an 8-Track Tape Swap Meet in 1991

In 1991, a dedicated group of 8-track tape fans gathered at Delilah’s in Chicago to swap and trade in their favorite medium and an acquired taste. One woman fantasized about Eric Estrada watching over her as she listened to her 8-tracks, while a very dedicated Russ Forster, director the ultimate 8-track film So Wrong They’re Right, gave an informative interview.

via Boing Boing