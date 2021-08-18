8-Bit Trip 2, A Dynamic 4K LEGO Stop Motion Animation That Pays Tribute to Classic Video Games

The Swedish band Rymdreglage followed up their original 8-Bit Trip LEGO stop motion animation from 2009 with the even more wonderfully dynamic “8-bit Trip 2”. Like the original, the stop motion animation pays tribute to classic video games but this time in beautiful 4K resolution.

Hello, finally, we are done with this video, we have been working on it for around 9 years (not full time). We hope you enjoy it. It is a sequel of this video if you have missed it.

Here’s the original “8-Bit Trip” from 2009.

via Boing Boing