7 Year Old Phish Fan Sings ‘Bug’ Onstage with Trey Anastasio in Grand Rapids, Michigan

An adorable 7 year old Phish fan named Jovi (aka Ms. Unicorn) joined frontman Trey Anastasio onstage to sing “Bug” during his acoustic show in Grand Rapids, Michigan on June 22, 2022.

Jovi had been in the audience wearing a pink “Kindness Is Magic” shirt and holding a sign asking Anastasio if she could sing the song with him. He called her up and gave her the microphone, smiling the whole time.

Here’s another view of that same performance.

Here’s the original Phish song