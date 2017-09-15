Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

66 Year Old Bodybuilder Sees Color for the First Time in His Life With a Gift From His Family

by at on

A bodybuilder named William Reed, who was born with achromatopsia and had only seen the world in black and white for his 66 years, received the gift of color from a pair of EnChroma glasses that he received from his family for his birthday. Needless to say, he was completely overwhelmed with emotion by what he saw.

Born colorblind, William lived his whole life in back and white. For his 66th birthday, his family decided to pitch in together to buy Enchroma glasses that have color correcting lenses that help the colorblind see color. This video is his expression to opening his gift and witnessing color for the first time.

via Digg


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter


Related Posts

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy