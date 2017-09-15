66 Year Old Bodybuilder Sees Color for the First Time in His Life With a Gift From His Family

Born colorblind, William lived his whole life in back and white. For his 66th birthday, his family decided to pitch in together to buy Enchroma glasses that have color correcting lenses that help the colorblind see color. This video is his expression to opening his gift and witnessing color for the first time.

