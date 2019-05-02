Laughing Squid

New York City Renames 63rd Street and Broadway as ‘Sesame Street’ in Honor of Show’s 50th Anniversary

New York City has renamed 63rd Street at Broadway as Sesame Street in honor of the show’s 50th Anniversary providing an actual physical address for anyone, anywhere to come and visit. Waze even updated their maps with the new name so they can very easily tell you 🎶 “how to get – how to get to Sesame Street” 🎶

The renaming celebration took place on the morning of May 1, 2019. In attendance were New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal, neighborhood residents, Big Bird, Ernie and a whole bunch of other familiar faces from the long-running show.

Since 1969, Sesame Street has been a quintessential part of New York’s identity and now the city will honor the organization by renaming West 63rd Street and Broadway “Sesame Street” on May 1st! Join us to celebrate with everyone’s favorite furry friends!





