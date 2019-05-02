New York City Renames 63rd Street and Broadway as ‘Sesame Street’ in Honor of Show’s 50th Anniversary

New York City has renamed 63rd Street at Broadway as Sesame Street in honor of the show’s 50th Anniversary providing an actual physical address for anyone, anywhere to come and visit. Waze even updated their maps with the new name so they can very easily tell you 🎶 “how to get – how to get to Sesame Street” 🎶

The renaming celebration took place on the morning of May 1, 2019. In attendance were New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal, neighborhood residents, Big Bird, Ernie and a whole bunch of other familiar faces from the long-running show.

Since 1969, Sesame Street has been a quintessential part of New York’s identity and now the city will honor the organization by renaming West 63rd Street and Broadway “Sesame Street” on May 1st! Join us to celebrate with everyone’s favorite furry friends!

63rd Street and Broadway in New York City is officially renamed Sesame Street! #ThisIsMyStreet pic.twitter.com/NigDmMAEEc — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 1, 2019

Now anyone can visit Sesame Street in New York City!@SesameStreet brings joy and respect to this city and beyond. We're so grateful that they call New York City home. ?? pic.twitter.com/6kwpdpEfQV — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) May 1, 2019

Absolutely delighted that a block of W. 63rd Street was officially co-named @sesamestreet this morning! @NYCMayor de Blasio and I were also thrilled to celebrate Sesame Street's 50th anniversary! Sesame Street has brought joy & learning to countless children of every background. pic.twitter.com/1Tj7uo6rIO — Helen Rosenthal (@HelenRosenthal) May 1, 2019

In honor of our 50th anniversary the City of New York named 63rd Street & Broadway “Sesame Street” today! Thank you to @NYCMayor, @HelenRosenthal, the residents of 63rd Street, & everyone else who helped with this incredible honor. #ThisIsMyStreet pic.twitter.com/IAev0bDDDg — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 1, 2019

Can officially confirm: he's taller! It may be slightly cloudy in New York City today, but it was sunny over on Sesame Street as we joined Big Bird and the whole crew to officially co-name West 63rd Street and Broadway. pic.twitter.com/Fm0etuviLu — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 1, 2019