A Picturesque 5 Hour Walking Tour of Paris Landmarks

Isaac Harjo of Prowalk Tours took his viewers on a picturesque walking tour of Paris. Over the course of five hours, Harjo explores in and around some of the most iconic natural and human-made landmarks within the boundaries of the great city, starting at the Rue Mouffetard Market.

In this walk you will the most famous streets, monuments, and parks in Paris including the Pantheon, the Latin Quarter, the Luxembourg Gardens, the Louvre, Notre Dame, Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower and much much more!

Harjo also covered in more detail, the charm of Montmartre village, a tour of the incredible Eiffel Tower, and took a beautiful stroll through Luxembourg Gardens.

via Open Culture