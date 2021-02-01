Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Mesmerizing 4 Hour Real Time Orbit Around the Moon

by on

Astrological filmmaker Seán Doran has cleaned up archival HD photos taken aboard the JAXA/NHK (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency/Japan Broadcasting Corporation) Kayuga Orbiter and compiled them into a mesmerizing, real-time video of a four-hour orbit around the moon.

Source is denoised, repaired, graded & retimed for this film. Based on JAXA / NHK Kaguya Orbiter archive.


Follow us on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved