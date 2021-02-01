A Mesmerizing 4 Hour Real Time Orbit Around the Moon

Astrological filmmaker Seán Doran has cleaned up archival HD photos taken aboard the JAXA/NHK (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency/Japan Broadcasting Corporation) Kayuga Orbiter and compiled them into a mesmerizing, real-time video of a four-hour orbit around the moon.
