A Clever Ceramic Pour Over Coffee Dripper Fashioned In the Shape of a Low Poly 3D Skull

We’ve developed the design to a production-ready stage but, as a tiny East London studio, can’t pay for a full production-run without the help of the Kickstarter community. Unlike other products we’ve created, the high cost price of each dripper (due to the hand-finished manufacture process) means we will be unable to offer the coffee dripper to wholesale customers afterwards. The only place to get one will be from us.

British giftmongers HUNDRED MILLION LTD have created Bound For the Ground , a cleverly designed shiny white ceramic pour over coffee dripper in the fabulous shape of a low poly 3D skull that can be taken anywhere at anytime (with the proper amount of care) for the perfect cup of pour over brew. The designers are currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring this multi-faceted design to production. They’ll even throw in a bag of “Trouble is Brewing”, their own dark hazelnut ground coffee along with a mug, depending on the perk level chosen.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!