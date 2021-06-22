The Top 100 Entries From a Challenge to Create Unique 3D Renders From the Same Animated Scene

Visual effects designer Clinton Jones (previously) put out a CG challenge out to 3D animators to create their best render from a simple animated scene that he created. He received 2,400 responses to his call and compiled the top 100 into a seamless montage.

Over the last month, I challenged 3D artists with the Alternate Realities CG challenge. I provided an animation for everyone to work from, and the results were stunning. 2,400 artists delivered, the top 100 were chosen for this montage

Here is an incredible compilation featuring all 2,400 entries submitted to the challenge.

Here’s the original challenge video.