Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Amazing 3D Printed Ghost Rider Mask Complete With Blinking LED Eyes and Working Smoke Effects

by at on

Ghost Rider Mask

For Halloween 2018, craftsman Mike Warren a.k.a. “mikeasaurus” created a truly badass Ghost Rider mask complete with blinking LED eyes and working smoke effects. Warren show how he made the mask in an amazing timelapse, but for those of us who need to take things a bit slower, he also posted step-by-step instructions on Instructables.

I made this Ghost Rider costume by 3D printing a skull I found on Thingiverse (free), modifying it in Tinkercad (also free), then printing it out and painting it. All the electronics and controls were kept incredibly simple, and are controlled by a cluster of buttons held in one hand and operated by momentary switches.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP