Vibrantly Colorful 3D Thread and Polymer Clay Sculptures Worked Into Embroidery Hoop Art

Polish artist Justyna Wolodkiewicz slowly crafts wonderfully fun and vibrantly colorful 3D thread and polymer clay sculptures that are cleverly built onto embroidery hoops. These wonderful mixed media creations are available through the Nibyniebo Etsy shop.

The name “Nibyniebo” means “just like the sky”. It’s about my world of imagination, where many things can happen, where the emotions take different shapes and wear new costumes. The fish, birds and dragonflies have their places too. In my world the sky is full of Suns. They are calm, they are dreamy, they sometimes smile.