An Adorable 3D Baby Yoda Head Ceramic Mug

With the premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian, online retailer Firebox (previously) if selling an absolutely adorable 3D ceramic mug that shaped just like Baby Yoda‘s precious little head. The Child’s big eyes and big ears are prominently featured.

Sip hot beverages from Baby Yoda’s welcoming cranium. Grab onto his lovely big ears and use it like a beaker. Also makes an excellent planter!

The mug will even hover comfortably in one’s hand when filled with a hot or cold drink. Or a plant. Or perhaps even a frog.

