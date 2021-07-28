A Colorful Compendium of 3D Animated Critters

British animation director Andy Martin (previously) took the time he had off during the pandemic to create a whole assortment of weird but wonderful characters, each with their own look, purpose, and personality. After putting the critters out on social media individually, Martin has put them all together in a colorful compilation he calls the “(a) Critter Compendium”.

In a year that was challengingly weird I found some solace in creating some critters that were entertainingly weird. Throughout the year I put them out into the world via Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Now you can see them all together (with added unnecessary detailed information) within the compendium.

Here are a few of Martin’s characters on their own.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips