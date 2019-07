Cartoonist Lenivko Kvadratjic of Lazy Square, who interpreted the classic Simpsons Couch Gag as a Russian art film, previously created a rather self-deprecating, equally dreary animation depicting thirty years of his life in thirty seconds.

(translated) Summing up the last anniversary.

Kvadratjic also illustrated a far more cheery reverse animated timelapse traveling back 20 years to the 1990s.