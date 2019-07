Cartoonist Lenivko Kvadratjic of Lazy Square has interpreted the classic “Couch Gag” (previously) from the long-running animated series The Simpsons as a very dark, very dramatic and very Russian art film.

The normally cheerful, clever and colorful animated opening was transformed into a hyper-realistic setting made up of dingy colors, dour expressions, despairing music, and very violent tendencies.

