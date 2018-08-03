24 Hours at Burning Man 2017

As he’s done in previous years, San Francisco filmmaker Mark Day created a fascinating video featuring 24 hours on the dusty playa during Burning Man 2017, just weeks before the 2018 event.

An intentionally-overlong trip through one man’s Burning Man. Your mileage, and your Burning Man may vary. …This starts as a solo project and ends as a patchwork quilt of contributions from a number of talented videographers and photographers.

Day also posted a wonderful assortment of clips from the 2017 event and previous years on Instagram.

A post shared by ?Burning Man Videos ? (@burner_videos) on Jul 25, 2018 at 7:48am PDT

A post shared by Danil Golovkin (@danilgolovkin) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:31pm PST