24 Hours at Burning Man 2017

As he’s done in previous years, San Francisco filmmaker Mark Day created a fascinating video featuring 24 hours on the dusty playa during Burning Man 2017, just weeks before the 2018 event.
An intentionally-overlong trip through one man’s Burning Man. Your mileage, and your Burning Man may vary. …This starts as a solo project and ends as a patchwork quilt of contributions from a number of talented videographers and photographers.
24 Hours at #burningman2017 Link in profile! ??? #burningman #burningman2018 #blackrockcity #dpw2018 https://t.co/RmjmNTAcO8 pic.twitter.com/DJ8w8SiGWL
— Mark Day (@markdaycomedy) August 2, 2018
Day also posted a wonderful assortment of clips from the 2017 event and previous years on Instagram.