Vlogger FoodyTrip posted an absolutely fascinating video showing the painstaking process that goes into building an incredible traditional 23 layer butter cake. This cake, known as Baumkuchen or tree ring cake, is rolled out of a pan, spot-cooked and then baked on a spit, similar to those used for meat.

Baumkuchen (made from rice flour) in Korean / 23-Layered Ring Cake / Toujours, Cheonan, Korea. Cheonan Tujuru Bread Doll Kiln, 23-ply rice cake/tree rings Baumkuchen.

via Nag on the Lake