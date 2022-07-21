Musician Accompanies Himself While Playing 23 Songs by The Beatles in Eight Minutes

Swedish multi-instrumentalist FreddeGredde performed a 23 song medley of songs by The Beatles on guitar and vocals over the course of eight minutes. As he was playing each song, other versions of himself accompanied him on other instruments and supporting vocals. Playing in the background was an original animation depicting each of the songs that FreddeGredde put together with help from Kang Seunghyun.

This is a medley of my 23 favorite Beatles songs, accompanied by an animated story I spent months making.

