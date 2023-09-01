Musician Creates 21-String Guitar Using Rubber Bands

Musician Bernth, who enjoys experimenting with musical instruments, created a homemade 21-string guitar from a standard Ibanez dreadnought acoustic guitar, adding seven rubber band “strings” below the sound hole and eight above the low E string. He then used the augmented instrument to play his gorgeous instrumental single “Serenade”. Berth said he liked the sound, but it was a bit unwieldy.

The soft rubber strings blend nicely with the steel strings. They almost sound like a pizzacato cello. …Navigating all these strings was a huge challenge.