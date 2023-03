Replacing Bottom Guitar Strings With Rubber Bands

Musician Bernth, who previously poured water into his guitar for his single “Waterworks”, used rubber bands to replace the 3 bottom strings on a different acoustic guitar for extreme bending on his single “Elasticity”. According to Berth, the bands made wonderfully unique sounds.

Stretching them results in pretty otherworldly sounds. When they slap the guitar it sounds like a church bell. I left the top three strings to merge melodies with bendy basslines.