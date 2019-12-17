A Brilliant Three Part Mashup of 2019 Movie Trailers

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Video editor Louis Plamondon, aka Sleepy Skunk, has released his annual movie trailer mashup for 2019. The year’s brillliant mashup includes films from both big and small screen and is divided into three sections. Part 1: “Take One For The Team”, which includes such films as The Hustle, Good Boys, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and FYRE Fraud. Part 2: “Long Live the King”, which includes Ad Astra, Midsommar, John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and Velvet Buzzsaw. Part 3: “Dumbo’s Existential Crisis” includes A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Dumbo, and The Lion King.

Happy holidays moviebuffs!

The full list of films from the 2019 mashup can be found on Sleepy Skunk’s Tumblr.