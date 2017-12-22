Man Who Disappeared on New Year’s Eve 2016 Gets Caught Up on the News of 2017 Upon His Return

Well some things are a bit, you know look at Granville Tower, look at the massacre in Las Vegas, look at the refugees being sold into slavery in Libya. Look at the racial divide in America. Colin Kaepernick can’t even get a contract. It just feels like the people who have the power are too busy abusing it to care.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!