Man Who Disappeared on New Year’s Eve 2016 Gets Caught Up on the News of 2017 Upon His Return

In a brilliant, funny and very prescient comedy sketch by British duo Tom and Hubert, a bearded man (Tom Hanson) who disappeared out to sea on New Year’s Eve 2016 returns to shore during the last few days of 2017. He is greeted by a suited man in a bowler hat (Hubert Burton) who fills him in on the bevy of outlandish news from the UK and abroad, all of which occurred during the year Tom was missing. Amongst the subjects broached were fidget spinners, BREXIT, sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement, the Alabama Senatorial race and the 45th President of the United States, amongst other outrageous things.
Well some things are a bit, you know look at Granville Tower, look at the massacre in Las Vegas, look at the refugees being sold into slavery in Libya. Look at the racial divide in America. Colin Kaepernick can’t even get a contract. It just feels like the people who have the power are too busy abusing it to care.