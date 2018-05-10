Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Brilliant Honesty Experiment To See if 200 Wallets Dropped Across the United States Get Returned

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Vlogger and former NASA engineer Mark Rober arranged a rather wonderful experiment in which he and a number of co-conspirators casually dropped 200 identical wallets around towns and cities across the United States to see if people would return it or not. Each of the wallets contained a small amount of money, a picture-less ID card, a sonogram photo (“It’s a boy”), a picture of a puppy and a phone number to call if found. After analyzing the resulting data, Rober was able to determined that, no matter age, income background, religion, neighborhood, state, housing status or gender, most people are essentially honest. A point that is often overlooked, but very much appreciated.

So much of what you see online is meant to stoke outrage at some group of people versus ourselves, because that’s what gets shared and that begins to warp our perspectives …But this cold hard data shows that across any age or gender or socio-economic background, across the whole religious spectrum, through middle of America and along the coast there are lots of good people everywhere. And not only that but they constitute a majority …they did it because it was simply the right thing to do and I think that’s pretty cool.

200 Dropped Wallets

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP