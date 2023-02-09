Weird History recounts why 1991 was such a pivotal year in rock music and how the bands and albums introduced that year evolved and changed how audiences listen to music.

A strong argument can be made that 1991 was one of the most important years in music – with bands such as Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, the Smashing Pumpkins, and My Bloody Valentine (just to name a few) putting out game-changing records. …Grunge had become synonymous with “1990s music,” but it wasn’t just Seattle that was changing music forever.