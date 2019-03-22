1986 Calendar Featuring Morris the Cat Making Snide Remarks on How Technology Is Changing the World

Beginning in 1968, a wisecracking orange tabby cat named Morris peppered daytime television with commercials about his being “the world’s most finicky cat” and his loyal human who always provides 9Lives cat food to satisfy Morris’ gargantuan appetite.

In 1986, a calendar was released featuring photos of the finicky feline along with adorably snide asides about how the world was changing with technology (answering machines, computers, microwaves, entertainment systems). The calendar was aptly titled “Morris: A Cat For Our Times”. And 33 years later, he still is a cat for our times.

These wonderful photos of Morris were taken by the late John Welzenbach.

via Digg