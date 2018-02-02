Laughing Squid

Photographer Puts Her Amazing Archive of Photos From the 1970s NYC Punk Rock Scene on Instagram

Julia Gorton, a talented New York City photographer and graphic has shared some of her most iconic photos from the 1970’s punk rock scene on her Instagram feed. Amongst her subjects were Billy Idol, The Talking Heads, Basquiat, Iggy Pop, Debbie, Harry Tom Verlaine, Stiv Bators, Bobby Mothersbaugh, Ian Drury and Legs McNeil, just to name a few.

Bob Mothersbaugh, Devo by Julia Gorton. . #bobmothersbaugh #Devo #juliagorton

A post shared by Julia_gorton_nowave (@julia_gorton_nowave) on

via Vice, Open Culture

