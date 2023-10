Postmodern Jukebox partnered with UK singer Emma Smith, who previously covered “One Week” as a Jazz song, to perform a very sultry, 1940s Big Band cover of the 1989 ballad “Lovesong” by The Cure. The slower tempo of the vocals with the addition of the horns make this song sound like it truly is from another musical era.

Emma Smith …channeling the poise of Peggy Lee and the power of the blues in this smoldering 1940s jazz remake of “Lovesong,” from The Cure’s classic 1989 album, Disintegration.