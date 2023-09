A 1940s Jazz Cover of ‘One Week’ by Barenaked Ladies

Postmodern Jukebox partnered with UK singer Emma Smith to perform the popluar Barenaked Ladies song “One Week” as a 1940s jazz cover in the classic style of Ella Fitzgerald. This was Smith’s first appearance with the band.

