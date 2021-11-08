A Beautiful Compilation of 100 YouTube Artists Covering ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Honor of Its 50th Anniversary

Tom Compagnoni of Wax Audio, who is also Head of Creative Video at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, has put together a beautifully seamless compilation of 100 YouTube artists covering the iconic Led Zeppelin ballad “Stairway to Heaven” in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the release of Led Zepplin IV.

As Led Zeppelin’s self-titled 4th album celebrates its 50th anniversary, audio and video producer Tom Compagnoni has marked the occasion by creating a mashup, which combines 100 different YouTube covers of the iconic track, mashed into one seamless performance.

Each artist performed their own amazing interpretation of the song. Compagnoni found and edited clips from each video together, creating a gorgeous multi-instrumental tribute to the song, the album, and the band’s seminal history.

Every line of the song is performed by a different YouTuber – none of whom knew at the time they uploaded their covers would be included in this epic mashup. Even Jimmy Page’s climactic guitar solo is stitched together using over 25 separate clips – including renditions performed on flute, ukulele, piano, cello, violin, saxophone and of course numerous electric guitars.

#StairwaytoHeaven by #LedZeppelin is turning 50. To celebrate, I mashed together 100 different YouTube covers of the song into this performance. https://t.co/4fLIXZBJor — Wax Audio (@WaxAudio) November 7, 2021

On this day in 1971, Led Zeppelin released IV. Watch Episode 13 of The History of Led Zeppelin, chronicling the year leading into the release of the album. pic.twitter.com/saqKAD9I6B — Led Zeppelin (@ledzeppelin) November 8, 2021

