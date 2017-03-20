Why It’s So Very Important to Make Sure to Get Enough Sleep Each Night

In “How Much Sleep Do You REALLY Need?” by Life Noggin, narrator Pat Graziosi aka Blocko explains the necessary amount of shuteye that humans need at different stages of their lives and reaffirming that getting enough sleep is crucial to one’s health.

With a study that looked at older adults, researchers found that sleeping less than hours or more than 10 a night was associated with a higher likelihood of healthcare use. Shorter sleep durations were linked with greater odds of emergency department visits and longer sleep durations linked up with greater odds of overnight hospital stay. …Disrupting your sleep seems to have negative consequences on your health as well. Based on current studies, sleep disruption has been reported to increase the risk of incident dementia.