Washed Ashore, Amazing Sea-Themed Sculptures Created Using Garbage Gathered From the Beach

Washed Ashore is a community-based organization in Oregon that seeks to raise awareness about ocean pollution, particularly plastics. The group organizes beach cleanups to gather as much debris as possible, from which artist and founder Angela Haseltine Pozzi creates amazing giant sculptures of sea creatures known as “Ambassadors“, who travel the country to teach about the consequences of pollution.

The Washed Ashore sculptures are constructed entirely from debris that has washed up on our shores. Each of these giant sculptures represents the sea life affected by plastic pollution. These unique art pieces are part of a national traveling exhibition that includes educational signage and programs that encourage reducing, refusing, reusing, repurposing and recycling.

