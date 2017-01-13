The Vast Difference That Often Exists Between Physical Appearance and Character of Mind

O wad some Power the giftie gie us. To see oursels as ithers see us – “To a Louse” Robert Burns (1786)

In the animated “The Mind Body Problem“, the highly insightful School of Life explains that the idea self exists in two parts; whom a person feels themself to be and the external package that they’ve been given through no choice of their own. It is this constant battle between the mental and the physical realm that causes a great deal of discontent, particularly when stereotypes are assigned to a person because of the way they look.