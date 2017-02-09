The Shirtless Violinist Performs a Gorgeous Version of ‘Hallelujah’ With an Accompanying Vocal Quartet

After posing a question to his audience about what song they’d most like to hear, the Shirtless Violinist answered with a beautiful performance of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, the most requested song. The solo violin was accompanied by a quartet of very talented vocalists.

You’ve heard Hallelujah many times before. The Leonard Cohen classic has been covered by numerous artists, and everyone seems to have their favorite version. Whether you like Jeff Buckley, Rufus Wainwright, k.d. lang, or Pentatonix, there’s one thing you’ve just got to admit: It’s a seriously beautiful song. …So I found this lovely little group of fresh-faced youngsters called “The Sound Four” and I thought – YES! That’s it!

via reddit