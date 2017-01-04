The Self Destructive Behavior Caused by Hiding the Truth From Oneself and Others

The School of Life addresses through animation, the the subject of lying to oneself and others, noting that although one may mean well when telling a “white lie”, the evasion of truth can lead to self-destruction.

We need to tell yourself the truth when we can, for the simple reason that we often pay a very high price for the short-term calm of our lies. …We develop harmful systems. And not least, the truth will be out. When we don’t let it emerge, it has a tendency to reveal itself through involuntary often physical symptoms. We become insomniac or impotent. An eyelid starts twitching. We acquire a stutter, and scream in our sleep and lose energy. We fall into depression.