The Quiet Determination of Toronto Riders Waiting for the Last Train of the Night

“The Last Train” is a lovely film by Matthew Knarr that documents the quiet determination of riders as they wait in the station to catch the last train of the night. Filmed in Toronto, Canada, the documentary has received a great deal of acclaim at a number of festivals.

A documentary exploring the quiet, empty world of the last subway train of the night, and the stories of the people riding it. …took home the “Best Canadian Film” award from the Take 21 Film Festival, as well as being acknowledged with a Vimeo Staff Pick.

via Vimeo Staff Picks