The Hilariously Irreverent Clay Likeness Sculptures of British Artist Wilfrid Wood

In the short documentary “Wilfrid sculpts Will“, the cameras of Milkshake Tidal Wave goes inside the studio and into the mind of British artist Wilfrid Wood, whose hilariously irreverent attitude is clearly reflected in his sculptures. Unfortunately, due to this irreverence, sometimes the person whose likeness Wood recreated doesn’t like the way they were portrayed.

People don’t want to be made to look interesting or odd or unusual, they want to be sexy, everybody does, and I’m not always the right person to come to for that.

