The Handy Burrito Method for Easily Placing a Duvet Cover Onto a Comforter

In a very helpful video from Inhabitat, editor Yuka Yoneda demonstrated a very handy and simple rolling “burrito” method for easily placing a duvet cover onto a comforter. And for anyone who’s experienced this onerous task, any relief is welcome relief.

Even with all of the modern conveniences we have at our disposal these days, there are just some things in life that no app in the world can make less annoying. Case in point: putting on a duvet cover. You may have simply accepted this guaranteed source of frustration as part of life, but did you know that there’s a way to bypass all of the stuffing, pulling, tugging and adjusting that comes along with it? It’s called the burrito method, and learning it will change your life.