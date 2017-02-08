The Amazing World of Deep Sea Creatures Who Use Their Beautiful Bioluminescent Glow to Attract Prey

An amazing clip from the Sir David Attenborough-narrated BBC Earth series Blue Planet takes a look at the marvelous deep sea creatures who have the unique ability to make themselves glow in bright, beautiful colors through bioluminescence in order easily to attract prey. This clip is part of a fascinating series that explores the mysteries of the deep sea.

The oceans are an integral part of our lives. Their influence dominates the world’s weather systems. They support an enormous range of life, from the largest whales to the smallest plankton, from hordes of sea birds to lonely, deep-sea fish. All this is governed by a complex system of biological and physical forces.