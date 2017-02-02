Skilled Japanese Chef Demonstrates How to Turn a Simple Daikon Radish Into a Decorative Chain

Japanese Twitter-user Zoe_Aishiteru shared an amazing photo of a decorative daikon radish chain that was created by a talented but bored chef who evidently had a bit of time on his hands that he need to kill. This design appears to have come from a recipe book from the Edo period in Japan per a comment on the photo. Separately, another skilled chef who goes by the name Nihonryouri 1016 demonstrated step-by-step how to turn a simple daikon radish into a chain.
— ????????????? (@Zoe_Aishiteru) January 21, 2017
— hamachi (@rihoh06) January 22, 2017
via RocketNews24