Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Sir John Hurt (1940-2017), Legendary Actor Whose Magnificent Career Spanned Over Six Decades

by at on

John_Hurt_by_Walterlan_Papetti
photo by Walterlan Papetti

Sir John Hurt, the legendary actor who famously played John Merrick in The Elephant Man, Winston Smith in 1984, the wand-making Mr. Ollivander in Harry Potter films, the human host in Alien and the mysterious War Doctor on Doctor Who during his six decade career, passed away on January 27, 2017 from complications due to complications from pancreatic cancer just few days short of his 77th birthday.

Friends and fans have taken to social media to express their sadness over the loss of such a great man.

Rest in Peace Sir John. You did what you could the best you knew how.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.