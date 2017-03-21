Laughing Squid

Selena Gomez Answers 73 Random Questions While Walking Around Her Airy Los Angeles Home

Singer, actor and model Selena Gomez honestly answered 73 random questions by Joe Sabia for Vogue while walking around her airy Los Angeles home. The video accompanies her first Vogue cover and a forthcoming feature in which Gomez opens up about the importance of taking care of herself.

Whether it’s acting, singing, or appearing on the cover of Vogue, Selena Gomez is doing it all. Instagram’s biggest star invites Vogue in and takes a shot at answering 73 unexpected questions. Selena reveals the last movie that made her cry, the food she can’t live without, and her favorite jingle of all-time.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

