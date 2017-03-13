Laughing Squid

Sara Gilbert and John Goodman Reunite After 20 Years In an Amusing ‘Roseanne’ Parody Scene

After 20 years since the final episode of Roseanne, actors John Goodman and Sara Gilbert reprised their iconic roles as Dan Conner and daughter Darlene for Gilbert’s show The Talk. The nostalgic scene opens to the two sitting on the couch watching a football game. During a commercial break, Darlene gathered up her courage and told Dan about a secret she’d been keeping for a very long time.

So, there is something I’ve been wanting to talk to you about for a while now. …I don’t know how to say this…

Later on The Talk, Goodman stated that he would absolutely welcome the opportunity for a Roseanne re-boot.

