Santa Clarita Diet, A Dark Netflix Comedy Series About a Popular High Protein Weight Loss Program

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The upcoming Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet is a dark comedy series about a proven weight loss program that causes uncontrollable cannibalistic cravings all while the pounds just disappear. The series stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, who play married realtors whose lives have completely changed along with what they eat.

Husband and wife realtors until she undergoes a dramatic change that sends them down a road of death and destruction. In a good way.