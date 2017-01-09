Laughing Squid

Santa Clarita Diet, A Dark Netflix Comedy Series About a Popular High Protein Weight Loss Program

The upcoming Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet is a dark comedy series about a proven weight loss program that causes uncontrollable cannibalistic cravings all while the pounds just disappear. The series stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, who play married realtors whose lives have completely changed along with what they eat.

Husband and wife realtors until she undergoes a dramatic change that sends them down a road of death and destruction. In a good way.

Santa Clarita Diet premieres February 3, 2017 on Netflix.

Are You Ready

