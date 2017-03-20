Laughing Squid

Proud Human Who Works From Home Repeatedly Names His Faithful Dog ‘Employee of the Quarter’

Ever since Accuride Southeastern District Sales Manager Michael Reeg began working from home, he has continuously recognized his beloved dog and faithful officemate Meeka every quarter of the year with as employee of the quarter. In an interview with The Dodo, Reeg explained why Meeka is so deserving of this award.

Transitioning to a home-based position was quite a change. …It’s quiet here. You need to get yourself fired up and excited about the day. Having a faithful companion in the office certainly helps. There are times that I’ll even talk to her as I work through a problem or map out a customer solution. I try out my sales pitches and presentations on her. She’s not easily impressed or swayed. All she hears is ‘blah, blah, blah, Meeka’ — but she likes to hear my voice and I love that she pays attention. Having her in my office all day is something that we both look forward to.

Reeg’s daughter Madison posted about Meeka’s first award in August, 2016.

Reeg and Meeka

via The Dodo

