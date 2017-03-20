Proud Human Who Works From Home Repeatedly Names His Faithful Dog ‘Employee of the Quarter’

A post shared by Accuride International (@accurideus) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Ever since Accuride Southeastern District Sales Manager Michael Reeg began working from home, he has continuously recognized his beloved dog and faithful officemate Meeka every quarter of the year with as employee of the quarter. In an interview with The Dodo, Reeg explained why Meeka is so deserving of this award.

Transitioning to a home-based position was quite a change. …It’s quiet here. You need to get yourself fired up and excited about the day. Having a faithful companion in the office certainly helps. There are times that I’ll even talk to her as I work through a problem or map out a customer solution. I try out my sales pitches and presentations on her. She’s not easily impressed or swayed. All she hears is ‘blah, blah, blah, Meeka’ — but she likes to hear my voice and I love that she pays attention. Having her in my office all day is something that we both look forward to.

Reeg’s daughter Madison posted about Meeka’s first award in August, 2016.

so my dad works from home, and my dog always "goes to work" with him, and this just happened pic.twitter.com/yQkFjtZolG — Madison Reeg (@MadisonReeg) July 18, 2016

my dad kept the tradition going… Meeka for employee of the quarter… every quarter pic.twitter.com/PkJZhxUc9O — Madison Reeg (@MadisonReeg) February 24, 2017

Manufacturing may not have any #oscars, but we still have star talent. pic.twitter.com/E5UGNmwtBt — Accuride (@AccurideUS) February 26, 2017

via The Dodo