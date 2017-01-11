Photographer Captures the Rare Sight of a Natural Ice Circle Formed Over a Flowing River

A photo posted by Kaylyn Messer (@kaylynmesser) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

Photographer Kaylyn Messer captured the absolutely amazing and very rare sight of a natural ice circle that formed over the Middle Fork of the Snoqualmie River near North Bend, Washington. Ice circles form through a natural phenomenon called rotational shear in which the force of a moving current breaks off a piece of ice and spins it into a frozen disk.

Ice circles or, ice disks, are a natural phenomena where a thin layer of ice spins on top of flowing water. Here, an I’ve circle spins on the Middle Fork Snoqualmie River. A nearly perfect circle with a few fractured edges. A rare sight.

