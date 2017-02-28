Laughing Squid

Model Ashley Brown Answers 73 Random Questions While Getting Ready for New York Fashion Week

Model, designer and body activist Ashley Graham wittily answered 73 random questions by Joe Sabia for Vogue. Some of the questions Sabia asked were about her daily life, how she met her husband and who her modeling idol is, all while getting ready for New York Fashion Week.

Before supermodel Ashley Graham hits the runway at New York Fashion Week she invites us in for some tea, and takes a shot at answering 73 unexpected questions. Ashley reveals how she met her husband, which product she absolutely cannot live without, and how she travels.

