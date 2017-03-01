Lucy, An Adorable Little Puppy Who Was Born With a Remarkable Self-Portrait on Her Left Ear

A post shared by Lollypop Farm (@lollypopfarm) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:04am PST

A sweet little puppy named Lucy, who was born to a stray dog at Lollypop Farm aka The Humane Society of Greater Rochester has a remarkable pattern on her ear that looks just her own adorable face. Shelter spokesperson Paige Doerner told The Dodo that none of the staff had noticed Lucy’s mini-me.

Looking at her every day, no one here even noticed Lucy’s special ear until it was pointed out to us by a very observant visitor to our website! We couldn’t believe it when we looked closer at the picture.

While Lucy has already found her forever home, there are still many other animals available for adoption.

via The Dodo