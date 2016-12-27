Landing, An Amazing Supercut That Weaves Together of All Three Previous Series of ‘Sherlock’

“It’s not the fall that kills you, Sherlock. Of all people, you should know that, it’s not the fall, it’s never the fall. It’s the landing!”

In celebration of the upcoming January 1, 2017 premiere of the fourth series of the highly-acclaimed BBC One show Sherlock, video editor David Garuchava of The Garo Studios has created “Landing” an amazing supercut that weaves together all of the previous seasons in an exciting and cohesive manner.

Oh, I’ve missed this. Editing Sherlock… Finally !! I’m so hyped for the next season! amazing series – if there’s anyone who doesn’t watch this show, please do it now ! I’ve heard and as I see from the trailer of the 4th season some serious crap is going down. Hype is real people, prepare your brains for January !

The Six Thatchers“, the first of a three episode arc premieres New Year’s Day in both the U.S. and the U.K..